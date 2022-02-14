Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $4.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.03% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Amyris, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amyris, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.55%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amyris, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMRS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

