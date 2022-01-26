Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.23, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.5% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amyris, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amyris, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.55%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amyris, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

