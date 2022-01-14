Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.99, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Amyris, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amyris, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $61.73 million, down 22.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amyris, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

