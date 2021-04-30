Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $14.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 23.75% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMRS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.85 million, up 29.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $321.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +86.7% and +85.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMRS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



