Amyris CEO John Melo Resigns; Han Kieftenbeld To Be Interim Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - Amyris, Inc. (AMRS), a synthetic biotechnology company, said on Monday that John Melo has resigned as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld as interim CEO. Kieftenbeld will continue to be the finance chief.

"We are making tough choices including the decision to implement a reduction in force which we are executing today. We thank our departing employees for their efforts, dedication and contributions to Amyris," Han Kieftenbeld commented.

As part of its cost cutting efforts, the firm has also announced a global reduction in force.

