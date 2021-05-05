Amyris (AMRS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Amyris, Inc. AMRS will release first-quarter 2021 results before the bell on May 6.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 199.8%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 300% in the last reported quarter. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to have benefited from continued strong growth in its consumer brands.



Shares of Amyris have shot up 504.1% in the past year compared with 40.4% rise of the industry.





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales for Amyris is currently pegged at $37.9 million, which suggests a rise of around 29.9% year over year.

Some Factors at Play

The company’s first-quarter results are likely to have benefited from higher product revenues on the back of strong consumer business revenues. It witnessed record product sales revenues in the fourth quarter. The momentum is likely to have continued in the March quarter.



Amyris is seeing strong growth in its consumer brands. The addition of new brands is expected to have supported its top line growth in the first quarter. The company is also likely to have witnessed continued strong performance in the ingredients portfolio. Moreover, strategic transactions are likely to have supported its performance in the March quarter.

Amyris, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Amyris, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Amyris, Inc. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amyris this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Amyris is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at a loss 16 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Amyris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Koppers Holdings, Inc. KOP, scheduled to release earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG, scheduled to release earnings on May 12, has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, scheduled to release earnings on May 11, has an Earnings ESP of +57.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.

