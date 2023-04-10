Amyris (AMRS) and Givaudan Close Cosmetic Ingredients Deal

Amyris Inc. AMRS recently announced the completion of the earlier announced strategic transaction with Givaudan SA for the worldwide exclusive licensing of certain cosmetic ingredients, including Neossance Squalane, Neossance Hemisqualane and CleanScreen.



The terms of the agreement include a $200 million up-front cash payment, a performance-based earnout of up to $150 million and a long-term manufacturing contract. This values the entire transaction at roughly $500 million.



Amyris and Givaudan have collaborated to leverage the former’s technological platform for designing, scaling and manufacturing the best-performing bio-fermented ingredients. This marketing alliance builds on the development and commercialization of the world's largest supply of Bisabolol from Amyris' precision fermentation platform.



This transaction represents the continuation of Amyris' successful execution of its strategy to develop, scale and manufacture the world's best-performing molecules from clean, sustainable chemistry, as well as to partner with the world's leading companies. The company owns the technology and, through its portfolio of best-in-category consumer brands, creates and delivers the best-performing consumer products, driving market demand and adoption of its ingredients.



Shares of Amyris have lost 69.9% over the past year compared with 6.6% decline of its industry.



On its fourth-quarterearnings call the company stated that total revenues are expected to increase 95-100% year over year for 2023. AMRS anticipates that the transaction with Givaudan will generate $200 million in license revenues in the second quarter of 2023. The company also forecasts that its consumer brands will continue outperforming the industry in skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, baby care and healthy aging. Amyris estimates a $55 million capital expenditure for 2023, a 50% reduction from 2022.

AMRS currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



