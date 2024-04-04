Amylyx To Discontinue Marketing Authorizations For RELYVRIO/ALBRIOZA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) said it has started a process with the FDA and Health Canada to voluntarily discontinue the marketing authorizations for RELYVRIO/ALBRIOZA and remove the product from the market in the U.S. and Canada based on topline results from the Phase 3 PHOENIX trial of AMX0035 in Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Amylyx also announced a restructuring. The company will reduce workforce by approximately 70% and decrease external financial commitments outside of its priority areas. With the changes, Amylyx expects to have cash runway into 2026.

