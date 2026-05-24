Amylyx Stock: Why the Full Pipeline Story Matters

The idiom “never judge a book by its cover” can cut both ways when it comes to clinical-stage biotechnology companies like Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX). The stock is up over 140% in the last 12 months as the company has made progress on its pipeline.

One of the drugs in the pipeline is Avexitide, a treatment for post-bariatric hypoglycemia after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery. In early May, Amylyx announced it had completed full enrollment in its Phase 3 trial, LUCIDITY. Topline results are expected in Q3 2026, which is pivotal for the short-term outlook for AMLX.

However, this is a story that’s playing out in three distinct chapters that will take years to fully develop. And, as is the case with even large-cap biotech companies, execution is always a risk. Investors saw that with another company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), on May 18, when it delivered Phase 3 results for its melanoma study of fianlimab + Libtayo that failed to meet its primary endpoint versus Keytruda, the industry standard from Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK).

That said, positive news is positive news. Amylyx is committed to developing treatments for diseases with high unmet needs. Here’s a full read on the company’s progress as of late May, 2026.

Chapter 1: A GLP-1 Contrarian Play

Amylyx is taking the opposite approach to the GLP-1 boom: instead of developing agonists for weight loss, the company is developing a GLP-1 antagonist. Avexitide is a first-in-class GLP-1 antagonist that could become the first-ever FDA-approved therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). This is a metabolic condition that affects approximately 8% of patients in the United States who have undergone one of the two most common types of bariatric surgery.

A key consideration for investors is that PBH has a small addressable market of around 160,000. So while it’s addressing the GLP-1 market, it’s addressing it in a niche fashion. That doesn’t make it any less relevant. But if investors are going to look at Amylyx with conviction, they’ll need to take a wider view.

Chapter 2: An Important Proof of Concept

Next in the company’s pipeline is AMX0035, the company’s therapeutic for Wolfram Syndrome. This is a rare genetic disease that presents significant challenges for patients. It usually begins in childhood with insulin-requiring diabetes and is marked by progressive optic nerve changes that affect vision and can involve broader neurological symptoms that increasingly affect daily life.

The addressableglobal marketis estimated to be about 15,000 to 30,000, with about 1,000 to 2,000 in the United States. AMX0035 is in its Phase 2 HELIOS trial, and Amylyx has already delivered positive results at both the Week 24 and Week 48 milestones. The company plans to share Week 96 data later this year.

This is an incredibly small market, but it can serve as proof of how Amylyx can treat neurodegenerative diseases, which is where the plot thickens.

Chapter 3: When the Plot Really Takes Off

Further back in the company’s pipeline is AMX0114, the company’s treatment for ALS. The global ALS therapeutics market is expected to reach $1.7 billion in 2034 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. This is a market with essentially no disease-modifying options. That gives pricing power to companies that develop anything that demonstrably works.

Amylyx has completed enrollment of Cohort 2 of its ongoing Phase 1 trial in March 2026, with early biomarker data from Cohort 1 expected to be delivered in June 2026. Significantly, the drug carries FDA Fast Track Designation, and the early readouts have been positive.

But this is still a drug in its early phases. It will be 2029 or 2030 at the earliest before investors will have a line of sight on commercial production.

Time Is Your Friend

Investors who are planning to hold AMLX for the long haul can build a position over time. One idea is to divide a position into thirds and allocate one-third of the capital to each pipeline milestone.

That way, investors can capture the potential upside with less downside risk. The Amylyx analyst forecasts on MarketBeat give the stock a consensus price target of $23, a gain of over 60% from its opening price on May 21. But that implies that the results the company is expected to deliver later this year will be positive.

It’s also important to note that AMLX has about 15% short interest, which is meaningful given the stock's 20% decline over the 30 days ending May 20. That reflects the recent earnings report, which served as a reminder that the company is not profitable and has not yet generated revenue.

The company is a niche play today. Whether it’s being priced for its future growth remains to be seen. Like many biotech stocks, Amylyx has risk, but the upside may be worth a speculative position.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.