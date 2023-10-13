Amylyx Receives Negative CHMP Opinion On MAA For AMX0035 For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA confirmed its initial negative opinion on the Marketing Authorisation Application or MAA for AMX0035, under the trade name ALBRIOZA, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS in the European Union.

The decision follows the conclusion of the CHMP's formal re-examination procedure of an initial negative opinion adopted in June 2023.

ALBRIOZA was approved with conditions by Health Canada in June 2022 and granted a full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the trade name RELYVRIO in September 2022.

Amylyx said it continues to focus on the completion of the PHOENIX Phase 3 clinical trial, which was initiated prior to its Marketing Authorisation Application submission and will provide additional data on the efficacy and safety profile of ALBRIOZA in people living with ALS. If PHOENIX is supportive, Amylyx plans to seek approval in the EU as quickly as possible. Topline results are anticipated in mid-2024.

The CHMP opinion will be forwarded to the European Commission, who will adopt the final decision on this application. A decision is anticipated by the end of 2023.

