Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) executives highlighted continued progress across the company’s pipeline during its first-quarter 2026earnings call with a heavy focus on the pivotal Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial evaluating avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and preparations for a potential 2027 commercial launch if the drug is approved.

Avexitide Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial nearing top-line results

Co-CEO Justin Klee said the quarter was “marked by execution across our pipeline,” pointing first to the LUCIDITY study of avexitide, which the company describes as an investigational first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonist with FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation in PBH. Klee said the company randomized and dosed the last participant in late March, calling it “a significant milestone,” and said the company remains “on track for a top-line readout next quarter.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Camille L. Bedrosian described PBH as a chronic metabolic condition driven by an exaggerated GLP-1 response after food intake, leading to recurrent hypoglycemia and neuroglycopenia. She emphasized there are currently no FDA-approved therapies. Bedrosian said LUCIDITY is evaluating avexitide 90 mg once daily in PBH following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery, using an FDA-agreed primary endpoint: reduction in the composite of level 2 and level 3 hypoglycemic events through week 16.

Bedrosian said LUCIDITY was designed with “the goal of replication,” noting that five prior avexitide trials in PBH informed the dose, endpoint, and inclusion criteria. In Q&A, management said they intend to report additional information beyond the primary endpoint, including secondary endpoints that look separately at level 2 and level 3 events. Bedrosian explained that level 3 events are adjudicated by an independent group of endocrinologists blinded to study data.

When asked about comparing baseline characteristics in Phase 3 versus earlier studies and the potential placebo response, Bedrosian said the trial remains ongoing and blinded and the company would not comment on details of the study population. She added that prior Phase 2 trials showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in hypoglycemic events and that the Phase 3 study was powered to detect a clinically meaningful reduction “even under the most conservative circumstances.”

Expanded access program launched for PBH patients

Bedrosian also disclosed that Amylyx recently launched a U.S. expanded access program (EAP) to provide avexitide for up to 250 adults with PBH following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery. She said the program was launched in response to requests from patients and physicians and is intended to provide continuity of treatment for patients completing portions of the LUCIDITY program. Initial eligible patients include adults who have completed LUCIDITY or participated in previous avexitide PBH trials.

“We’re starting the EAP now because we wanna be sure there’s continuity of treatment for people in the LUCIDITY study,” Bedrosian said in response to a question about the timing of the program relative to typical Phase 3 timelines.

Management repeatedly emphasized that avexitide remains investigational and is not approved by the FDA for any indication.

Commercial and regulatory preparations underway

Klee said Amylyx is advancing three “strategic imperatives” for avexitide: moving toward top-line data, strengthening NDA readiness, and building launch readiness. He said the company is already drafting NDA sections to support a potential submission.

In Q&A, Bedrosian said the company’s early NDA work is intended to improve efficiency after top-line results. She cited a “great sense of urgency” given the lack of approved therapies in PBH, adding that the company has an experienced team with prior regulatory submission experience.

Chief Commercial Officer Dan Monahan outlined efforts to prepare for a potential U.S. launch, including hiring across marketing, market access, and commercial operations, and a near-term focus on PBH disease state education. Monahan said the company plans to launch a PBH awareness campaign this summer, emphasizing pathophysiology, timely diagnosis, and disease burden.

Monahan said Amylyx’s independent claims analysis and field engagement support its estimate of approximately 160,000 people living with PBH in the U.S. following sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. He added that market research indicates endocrinologists have a “high intent to treat PBH if there were to be an approved medicine.”

When asked how the company identifies patients using claims data, Monahan said the analysis begins with bariatric surgery patients and then filters for documented non-diabetic hypoglycemia, followed by additional signs and symptoms associated with PBH, such as fatigue, dizziness, seizures, blood glucose tests, and emergency room visits. He said repeated analyses have reinforced the company’s confidence in its prevalence estimate. Management also said it is validating claims findings through outreach to clinical sites.

Co-CEO Josh Cohen also pointed to signals of growing recognition of PBH, citing a March publication from Stanford researchers modeling U.S. prevalence and noting that CMS published a list of ICD-10 codes potentially effective Oct. 1, 2026, that includes a PBH-specific code. Management said an ICD-10 code would be helpful for tracking and diagnosis but is not required for commercialization given other identification methods such as claims analysis.

On commercial deployment, Monahan said the company is initiating go-to-market efforts and suggested salesforce expectations consistent with a “rare endocrine launch.” He also said medical affairs has begun hiring regional scientific directors (MSLs), with hires in place. He added that the company expects to begin with centers of excellence and key opinion leaders and later expand outreach into broader endocrinology as disease state education progresses.

Pipeline updates beyond avexitide

Klee provided updates across other programs:

AMX0318: The company’s long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist has IND-enabling studies underway, with a 2027 IND filing targeted.

The company’s long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist has IND-enabling studies underway, with a 2027 IND filing targeted. AMX0035 (Wolfram syndrome): Amylyx expects to present longer-term week 96 data from the Phase 2 open-label HELIOS trial at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Amylyx expects to present longer-term week 96 data from the Phase 2 open-label HELIOS trial at an upcoming scientific meeting. AMX0114 (ALS): The company fully enrolled cohort 2 of the Phase 1 LUMINA trial in March. Management said it expects to present early biomarker data from cohort 1 in June at ECTRIMS in Madrid, Spain. Bedrosian said the biomarkers include measures related to the calpain-2 ASO mechanism as well as biomarkers related to the ALS disease process.

During Q&A, management said it is difficult to predict biomarker movement at the lowest dose cohort for AMX0114 until data are in hand, noting the dose is at the low end of ranges typically studied for intrathecal ASOs. The company said its biomarker goal is to assess whether the clinical data replicate preclinical biology and whether there may be impacts on prognostic ALS biomarkers.

Financial results and cash runway

Chief Financial Officer James Frates said first-quarter results were “in line with our plans” and reflected focus on the Phase 3 LUCIDITY trial and “targeted investments” across the pipeline. The company ended the quarter with $279.8 million in cash and marketable securities, compared with $317 million at the end of the fourth quarter of the prior year. Frates said the company expects that capital to fund its anticipated cash runway into 2028, including expected milestones such as the LUCIDITY top-line readout in Q3 2026 and potential FDA approval and commercial launch of avexitide in 2027.

Total operating expenses were $43.8 million, up 16% from the same period in 2025. R&D expenses rose to $27.6 million from $22.1 million, driven primarily by increased spending related to avexitide clinical development. Frates also noted a $4 million milestone payment to Gubra following identification of AMX0318 as a development candidate for PBH and other rare diseases. SG&A expenses were $16.2 million, compared with $15.7 million, primarily due to higher consulting and professional services costs tied to launch preparation for avexitide.

Frates said cash usage was slightly higher in Q1 than Q4 due to the Gubra milestone payments and payment of the annual corporate bonus.

Closing the call, Cohen reiterated the company’s focus on LUCIDITY execution and said Amylyx is preparing for a regulatory submission after top-line results while scaling commercial and medical teams for a potential 2027 launch “if approved.”

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company's lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

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