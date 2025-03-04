AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AMLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS ($AMLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, missing estimates of -$0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $-670,000, missing estimates of $0 by $-670,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMLX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M JR MILNE purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $219,800

JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,911 shares for an estimated $130,753 .

. JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,915 shares for an estimated $130,734 .

. KAREN FIRESTONE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $106,590

JAMES M FRATES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $101,367

CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,863 shares for an estimated $66,566 .

. GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,556 shares for an estimated $53,824.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.