Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Price Target Increased by 21.01% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 21.01% from the prior estimate of $15.17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.21% from the latest reported closing price of $14.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 31.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.21%, an increase of 49.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.46% to 86,210K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,800K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,698K shares , representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 154.42% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 7,902K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 90.70% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,944K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,536K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares , representing an increase of 79.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 670.33% over the last quarter.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 3,261K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 25.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 95.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.