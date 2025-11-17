Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Price Target Increased by 12.96% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMLX) has been revised to $20.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.96% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.44% from the latest reported closing price of $12.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 51.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.28%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.27% to 113,789K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 8,952K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,902K shares , representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 74.65% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,817K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,800K shares , representing a decrease of 29.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 54.37% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,244K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 4,605K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing an increase of 29.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 62.04% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,075K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company.

