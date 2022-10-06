Markets
AMLX

Amylyx Pharma Prices Public Offering Of 6.69 Mln Shares At $32.00/shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6.69 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share.

Amylyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.00 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $214.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular