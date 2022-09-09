Amylyx (AMLX) Up 51% After FDA Committee Endorses ALS Drug

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals AMLX surged 51% on Sep 8 after management announced that an FDA Advisory Committee has recommended approving the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) for AMX0035, an oral medicine to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”).

The FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (“PCNSDAC”) voted 7:2, with the majority favoring the drug’s approval for ALS. A final decision from the FDA is expected by Sep 29, 2022. Note that the FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its advisory committees

Shares of Amylyx were mostly likely up as investors anticipate a potential approval of the NDA later this month. Generally, the FDA’s decision stands in alignment with its advisory committees.

In the year so far, the stock has surged 49.6% against the industry’s 23.4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A similar regulatory application has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and a decision is expected by next year.

This positive decision from the PCNSDAC is based on data from the phase II CENTAUR study, which evaluated the drug in ALS compared with placebo in ALS patients. The study achieved its primary efficacy endpoint as participants administered AMX0035 demonstrated a significant slow-down of ALS progression and functional decline. Treatment with the drug also increased overall survival compared with patients who were administered placebo.

AMX0035 has already received marketing authorization in Canada and is being marketed under the trade name Albrioza. This authorization was received by Amylyx earlier this year in June. The drug is yet to be approved in Europe or the United States.

This is the second PCNSDAC meeting convened to review the NDA for AMX0035 in ALS. The first meeting was convened earlier this year in March, wherein the committee members voted against approving the drug based on data submitted by the company at the time. After the company submitted additional data analyses from clinical studies on AMX0035, the FDA deemed such data as major amendments to the NDA and decided to reconvene a second PCNSDAC meeting. This also led to extending the target action date from June to September end. The NDA was also granted Priority Review Designation by the FDA last year in December.

Apart from ALS, AMX0035 is also being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease. Amylyx also plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA later this year to evaluate the drug as a treatment for Wolfman’s Syndrome.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

