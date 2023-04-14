Amylyx (AMLX) Doses First Patient in Wolfram Syndrome Study

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX announced that the first participant has been dosed in the HELIOS study of pipeline candidate AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol [TURSO]) for the treatment of Wolfram syndrome (WS). Shares were up 3.80% following the news.

HELIOS, a phase II study, is an exploratory open-label proof of biology study evaluating the effect of AMX0035 safety and tolerability and various measures of endocrinological, neurological and ophthalmologic function.

Top-line results from the study are expected in 2024.

WS, a rare progressive disease, is an autosomal recessive neurodegenerative disease characterized by childhood-onset diabetes, optic nerve atrophy and neurodegeneration.

The recently published preclinical data demonstrated initial proof-of-concept for the therapeutic development of AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol) in WS. Data also showed that a combination treatment of two chemicals may restore cellular functioning in a cellular model of WS.

We note that the FDA granted orphan drug designation to AMX0035 for the treatment of WS in November 2020.

Amylyx received a significant boost in 2022 as the FDA finally approved its drug for the treatment of adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) under the brand name Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol).

The marketing authorization application (MAA) for the drug for the treatment of ALS is under review with the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The company now expects an opinion from CHMP by mid-year.

