Amy Trojanowski Is The Senior VP & CFO of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) And Just Spent US$167k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) should definitely note that the Senior VP & CFO, Amy Trojanowski, recently paid US$5.58 per share to buy US$167k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Armstrong Flooring

In fact, the recent purchase by Amy Trojanowski was the biggest purchase of Armstrong Flooring shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.71. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Armstrong Flooring insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Amy Trojanowski was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AFI Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of Armstrong Flooring

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.0m worth of Armstrong Flooring stock, about 2.4% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Armstrong Flooring Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Armstrong Flooring insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Armstrong Flooring is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

