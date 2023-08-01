AMX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.45, changing hands as low as $20.36 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.0993 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.
