Amwell reports Q3 EPS ($2.87), consensus ($3.40)

October 30, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $61M, consensus $63.27M. “Q3 was a busy quarter for Amwell (AMWL) as we steadily executed on key strategies that support our path to cash flow positive. We are aligning our cost structure to fit our strategy, with great emphasis on efficiency and effectiveness, while building our growth organization to deliver high quality, higher margin revenue,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Amwell. “And, we continue to focus on executing and delivering for our existing and new customers. In that context, along with our Leidos partners, we are well underway in delivering the successful deployment of the Defense Heath Agency’s Digital First Initiative for the Military Health System.”

