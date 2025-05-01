Amwell Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

Amwell announced first quarter 2025 financial results, hosting a conference call today at 5 p.m. ET.

Amwell® announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31. The company, which provides a comprehensive SaaS-based healthcare platform, will host a conference call on May 1 at 5 p.m. ET to discuss these results, accessible via a live audio webcast. Amwell's platform is designed to enhance patient access to convenient and affordable care, supporting a variety of clinical programs through technological integration. With almost twenty years of experience, Amwell serves numerous major healthcare organizations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information can be found on their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

Amwell reported financial results for the first quarter, indicating potential growth and business activity during this period.



The announcement of anearnings calldemonstrates transparency and commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.



Amwell's platform is proven and currently operating at a large scale, highlighting its reliability and effectiveness in delivering healthcare solutions.



The company emphasizes its long-standing relationships with major healthcare organizations, reinforcing its reputation and market position in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are Amwell's financial results for Q1 2025?

Amwell announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, available on their investor relations website.

Where can I access Amwell's earnings report?

You can view Amwell's earnings report on their investor relations website at investors.amwell.com.

How can I join the Amwell conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tn5fcf6 at 5 p.m. ET today.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available shortly after its completion at investors.amwell.com.

What services does the Amwell platform provide?

Amwell offers a comprehensive technology-enabled healthcare platform, providing improved access to diversified clinical programs for patients.

$AMWL Insider Trading Activity

$AMWL insiders have traded $AMWL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HIRSCHHORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 46,345 shares for an estimated $415,510

PHYLLIS GOTLIB (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,096 shares for an estimated $96,351 .

. KATHY JOHNSON WEILER (Chief Comm. & Growth Officer) sold 7,434 shares for an estimated $68,559

KURT KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,391 shares for an estimated $31,194 .

. VUKASIN PAUNOVICH (EVP, Enterprise Platforms) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $29,631

PAUL FRANCIS MCNEICE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 457 shares for an estimated $3,780.

$AMWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AMWL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALDEBARAN FINANCIAL INC. removed 21,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,818

BERNARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $858

$AMWL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMWL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amwell







®





(NYSE: AMWL) a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based technology-enabled healthcare platform, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31.



investors.amwell.com



to view the first quarter 2025 earnings report.





The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET, May 1. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9tn5fcf6





. A replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the completion of the call, at



investors.amwell.com



.











About Amwell







Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide.



LinkedIn



.







Contacts









Media:







Angela Vogen







Press@amwell.com









Investors:







Sue Dooley







sue.dooley@amwell.com





