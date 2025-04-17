Amwell to Announce First Quarter 2025 Operating Results on May 1, 2025

Amwell will report Q1 2025 results on May 1, hosting a webcast at 5 p.m. ET for updates.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital care, will announce its first quarter 2025 operating results after the stock market closes on May 1, 2025. Following the earnings alert, Amwell's management will hold a live conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The earnings report and audio webcast will be available on the company’s website, with a replay accessible for about 90 days. Amwell offers a comprehensive platform that enhances access to affordable and effective care for patients, working with a variety of healthcare partners to integrate and personalize clinical programs. Having served major healthcare organizations for nearly two decades, Amwell continues to support millions of patients with reliable care solutions.

Potential Positives

Amwell will report its first quarter 2025 operating results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.



The live conference call and webcast following the earnings report demonstrate a commitment to clear communication with stakeholders.



The Amwell platform's integrated solutions and proven capabilities position the company well as demand for digital healthcare services continues to grow.



Amwell's long-standing relationships with major healthcare organizations showcase its credibility and experience in the digital care market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any forward guidance or expectations for the upcoming operating results, leaving investors without critical information for decision-making.

There is a lack of specific metrics or achievements highlighted in the release, which may raise concerns about the company's performance and growth potential.

FAQ

When will Amwell report its first quarter 2025 results?

Amwell will report its first quarter 2025 operating results on May 1, 2025, after stock market trading hours.

How can I access the Amwell earnings report?

The full earnings report can be accessed in the Investors section of Amwell's website after its release.

What time is the Amwell conference call scheduled?

The Amwell management team will host the conference call at 5 p.m. ET on May 1, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast replay of the Amwell conference call?

A replay of the Amwell conference call will be available at investors.amwell.com for approximately 90 days.

What services does Amwell offer to healthcare providers?

Amwell provides a technology-enabled care platform that enhances patient access to affordable and effective healthcare services.

$AMWL Insider Trading Activity

$AMWL insiders have traded $AMWL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK HIRSCHHORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 46,345 shares for an estimated $415,510

PHYLLIS GOTLIB (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,096 shares for an estimated $96,351 .

. KATHY JOHNSON WEILER (Chief Comm. & Growth Officer) sold 7,434 shares for an estimated $68,559

KURT KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,391 shares for an estimated $31,194 .

. VUKASIN PAUNOVICH (EVP, Enterprise Platforms) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $29,631

PAUL FRANCIS MCNEICE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 457 shares for an estimated $3,780.

$AMWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $AMWL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALDEBARAN FINANCIAL INC. removed 21,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,818

BERNARD WEALTH MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $858

$AMWL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMWL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

BOSTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amwell









®







(NYSE: AMWL), a leader in digital care, will report first quarter 2025 operating results after stock market trading hours on Thursday, May 1 2025.





Following the distribution of the earnings alert via wire services, the Amwell management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review the company's operating results and provide a general business update.





The full earnings report and the live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the



Investors section



of the company's website. A webcast replay of the call will be available at



investors.amwell.com



for approximately 90 days.







About Amwell







Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or





LinkedIn





.







©2025 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell



®



, SilverCloud



®



, Amwell Converge™, Carepoint™ and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks of American Well Corporation.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.