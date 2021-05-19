AMWD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.83, changing hands as low as $89.92 per share. American Woodmark Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMWD's low point in its 52 week range is $54.87 per share, with $108.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.