Amur Minerals Announces Major Corporate Overhaul

Amur Minerals (GB:AMC) has released an update.

Amur Minerals Corporation has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting and General Meeting, including the pivotal acquisition of Extruded Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company will now undergo significant changes, such as a share consolidation, a name change to CRISM Therapeutics Corporation, and leadership restructuring. New Ordinary Shares will commence trading on AIM on May 31, 2024, and will be available in both certificated and uncertificated form.

