Amundi's assets under management down in Q1, says it is confident of robust 2020

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi posted on Thursday a 7.6% decrease in assets under management in the first quarter amid turmoil in global markets, but said it was confident in the "robustness" of its results in 2020.

Amundi's assets fell to $1.53 trillion euros from $1.65 trillion euros at the end of the fourth quarter. Assets were up 3.5% year-on-year.

Amundi said it was difficult to assess the duration of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the business but that it was well-equipped to face the challenges.

"We are confident about the robustness of the results for the year," Chief Executive Yves Perrier told journalists.

Its net income fell to 193 million euros in the first quarter from 235 million euros a year ago.

($1 = $1.0000)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.