US Markets

Amundi tells investors to consider credit-to-equities rotation

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published

Europe's largest asset manager Amundi Asset Management is telling investors to consider a rotation out of credit and into equities, suggesting possible double-digit earnings growth and limited potential for further easing in financial conditions.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Europe's largest asset manager Amundi Asset Management is telling investors to consider a rotation out of credit and into equities, suggesting possible double-digit earnings growth and limited potential for further easing in financial conditions.

"While the bottom has passed, economies do not seem to be climbing out quickly enough to ensure a quick recovery," Amundi said in a report received on Wednesday.

"On the other hand, earnings will prove to be more resilient and quick to recover, whereas the picture is more scattered within credit," Amundi said in a report received on Wednesday."

It also said it had upped European equities to Neutral, albeit it is expressing the position in derivatives rather than outright positions to maintain an overall cautious stance.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Maiya Keidan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular