Amundi sticks with bullish bond call for 2024

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest fund manager Amundi thinks 2024 could bring government bonds back into favour after a brutal year although inflation and corporate credit risks still need monitoring, chief investment officer Vincent Mortier said on Thursday.

A drop in inflation and economic growth followed by swift rate cuts was the scenario most bond bulls predicted in late 2022. Instead, bonds underwhelmed again this year as labour markets stayed tight and central banks said inflation remained too high.

"This year has been a pain, to be clear," Mortier said at a presentation of the company's annual outlook. Amundi manages almost $2.1 trillion of assets.

Mortier said Amundi reckons that next year the pain of high interest rates will cause an economic slowdown, which tends to be a good scenario for government bonds and negative for corporate credit.

He said longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields would likely fall more than shorter-dated ones, bringing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR to close to 3.7% by the end of 2024, from around 4.5% right now.

"A bigger recession than expected would mean the 10-year Treasury yield goes to 3% but 3.7% is our fair value target," he said.

One risk that markets are overlooking right now would be a bad surprise on a change in level of inflation either up or down, Mortier said.

Mortier also said Amundi was currently underweight in U.S. equities as valuations remain too high, but constructive on Asia and neutral on Europe.

Another risk markets faced was complacency on corporate credit risk.

A "bright spot" for markets was the yen, which is cheap and set to rise, Mortier said, adding that Amundi was positive on Japanese and Indian equity markets.

