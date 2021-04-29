Amundi reports 12.7 bln euros in outflows in Q1

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi AMUN.PA reported on Thursday 12.7 billion euros ($15.35 billion) in net outflows in the first quarter after investors withdrew money from treasury funds.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, said investors pulled back 18.6 billion euros from treasury funds in the quarter, partially offset by inflows in equity and multi-asset funds.

At the end of March, assets under management amounted to 1,755 billion euros, up by 1.5% from the end of December, mostly due to market and foreign exchange effects. Assets were up by nearly 15% year-on-year.

Early April, Amundi entered in in exclusive talks to buy Societe Generale's SOGN.PA asset management unit Lyxor for 825 million euros, in a move to boost its scale in Europe and strengthen its positions in exchange traded funds.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

