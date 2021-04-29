CAGR

Amundi reports 12.7 bln euros in outflows in Q1

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French asset manager Amundi reported on Thursday 12.7 billion euros ($15.35 billion) in net outflows in the first quarter after investors withdrew money from treasury funds.

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi AMUN.PA reported on Thursday 12.7 billion euros ($15.35 billion) in net outflows in the first quarter after investors withdrew money from treasury funds.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, said investors pulled back 18.6 billion euros from treasury funds in the quarter, partially offset by inflows in equity and multi-asset funds.

At the end of March, assets under management amounted to 1,755 billion euros, up by 1.5% from the end of December, mostly due to market and foreign exchange effects. Assets were up by nearly 15% year-on-year.

Early April, Amundi entered in in exclusive talks to buy Societe Generale's SOGN.PA asset management unit Lyxor for 825 million euros, in a move to boost its scale in Europe and strengthen its positions in exchange traded funds.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by GV De Clercq)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters