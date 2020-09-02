US Markets

Amundi picks construction materials as potential winner from EU recovery fund

Contributor
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published

Europe's construction materials sector is currently "fertile hunting ground" for returns as it will be a key beneficiary of the European Union's 750 billion-euro recovery fund agreed this year, manager Amundi said on Wednesday.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Europe's construction materials sector is currently "fertile hunting ground" for returns as it will be a key beneficiary of the European Union's 750 billion-euro recovery fund agreed this year, manager Amundi said on Wednesday.

"Markets seem priced for perfection, but the valuation dispersion is extreme, offering investors selective opportunities to play the recovery," the company told clients.

It advised them to prepare for a "leadership rotation" in stock markets, noting the extreme divide between U.S. big- and mega-cap stocks on one hand and the rest of the market.

On currencies, it warned the dollar's correction lower would not be "linear" and it could stabilise against the euro heading into 2021.

The euro this week rose above $1.20 for the first time in more than two years but has since slipped back EUR=EBS.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular