Amundi picks construction materials as potential winner from EU recovery fund

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Europe's construction materials sector is currently "fertile hunting ground" for returns as it will be a key beneficiary of the European Union's 750 billion-euro recovery fund agreed this year, manager Amundi said on Wednesday.

"Markets seem priced for perfection, but the valuation dispersion is extreme, offering investors selective opportunities to play the recovery," the company told clients.

It advised them to prepare for a "leadership rotation" in stock markets, noting the extreme divide between U.S. big- and mega-cap stocks on one hand and the rest of the market.

On currencies, it warned the dollar's correction lower would not be "linear" and it could stabilise against the euro heading into 2021.

The euro this week rose above $1.20 for the first time in more than two years but has since slipped back EUR=EBS.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

