Amundi Increases Position in Willdan Group (WLDN)

Fintel reports that Amundi has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 10.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.92% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willdan Group is $27.80. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.92% from its latest reported closing price of $18.79.

The projected annual revenue for Willdan Group is $273MM, a decrease of 33.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willdan Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLDN is 0.15%, a decrease of 34.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 10,798K shares. The put/call ratio of WLDN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,556K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 745K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing a decrease of 32.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 484K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 433K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 378K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Willdan Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

