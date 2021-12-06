Amundi CIO Blanque says equities still the asset class to own

Contributors
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Sujata Rao Reuters
Published

Equities remain the asset class to own and the selling of emerging markets assets is overdone, Amundi group CIO Pascal Blanque told the Reuters Investment Summit on Monday

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Equities remain the asset class to own and the selling of emerging markets assets is overdone, Amundi group CIO Pascal Blanque told the Reuters Investment Summit on Monday

"On the equity side, equities are for me the asset class with some limits," Blanque said. "There are limits to the TINA (there is no alternative) mantra, that is small relative."

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

The fate of real, or inflation-adjusted rates was important next year, Blanque said, reiterating his belief that central banks would lose control of government bond yield curves.

With inflation proving stickier than anticipated, many major central banks have started to dial back massive stimulus unleashed as the COVID crisis broke last year.

Blanque added that selling of emerging markets is overdone and expected some portfolio rebalancing to take place.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters