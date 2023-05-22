Amundi, CACEIS complete strategic partnership to develop B2B fund JV Fund Channel

Repeats to additional subscribers

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - French fund manager Amundi SA AMUN.PA said on Monday it has finalised a strategic partnership with CACEIS, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole and Santander groups, to accelerate the development of B2B fund distribution platform Fund Channel.

CACEIS will acquire 33.33% of Fund Channel, in which Amundi remains the majority shareholder, the group said in a statement.

"This joint venture will significantly strengthen Fund Channel's profile as a fund distribution platform in Europe and Asia," said in a statement CACEIS Deputy Managing Director Joe Saliba.

