Amul India's former MD joins Reliance Retail's grocery division - source

BENGALURU, April 5 (Reuters) - R.S. Sodhi, former managing director of India's largest dairy brand Amul, has joined the grocery division of Reliance Industries RELI.NS retail unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sodhi declined to comment.

Sodhi, who formerly led the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the dairy brand Amul, joined the federation four decades ago.

He had stepped down from the post of GCMMF managing director earlier this year.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS, with the help of its retail arm, Reliance Retail is looking to cement its position as the biggest player in India's burgeoning retail industry, with stores spanning across electronics, groceries and fashion.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.