AmTrust Financial Services Inc - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (AFSIC) Declares $0.48 Dividend

AmTrust Financial Services Inc - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.91 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmTrust Financial Services Inc - 7.625% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFSIC is 0.00%, an increase of 162.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

