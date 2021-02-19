AmTrust CEO-backed SPAC files for $300 mln IPO

By the end of last week, at least 144 U.S. blank-check firms had raised nearly $45.7 billion in 2021, according to data from SPAC Research.

Pine Technology will trade under the ticker symbol "PTOC" on the Nasdaq. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.