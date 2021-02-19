US Markets
LMND

AmTrust CEO-backed SPAC files for $300 mln IPO

Contributors
the end of last week Reuters
at least Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

A blank-check firm, backed by AmTrust Financial Services Chief Executive Officer Barry Zyskind, is looking to raise $300 million through an initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

By the end of last week, at least 144 U.S. blank-check firms had raised nearly $45.7 billion in 2021, according to data from SPAC Research.

Pine Technology will trade under the ticker symbol "PTOC" on the Nasdaq. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND AFSIA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More