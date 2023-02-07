AmTRAN Technology Co. Cuts Stake in VIZIO Holding (VZIO)

Fintel reports that AmTRAN Technology Co. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.79MM shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). This represents 8.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 14.08MM shares and 12.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.12% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding is $14.41. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 57.12% from its latest reported closing price of $9.17.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding is $1,943MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VZIO is 0.0490%, a decrease of 0.1668%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.90% to 45,828K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,688,195 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,605,441 shares, representing an increase of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 74.15% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 5,153,620 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903,154 shares, representing an increase of 24.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 85.37% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,920,356 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344,164 shares, representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 70.48% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,000,512 shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834,266 shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 40.23% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,952,353 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737,028 shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 40.12% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.