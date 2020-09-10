AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

AMTEK, Inc. (AME) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.35, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $99.35, representing a -4.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.95 and a 81.23% increase over the 52 week low of $54.82.

AME is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.25%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AME as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMOG with an increase of 51.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AME at 7.93%.

