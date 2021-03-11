AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

AMTEK, Inc. (AME) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $123.72, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.81 and a 125.68% increase over the 52 week low of $54.82.

AME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.42%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AME as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 25.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AME at 3.8%.

