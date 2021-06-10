AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

AMTEK, Inc. (AME) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $135.71, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $135.71, representing a -2.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.07 and a 60.55% increase over the 52 week low of $84.53.

AME is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.55%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AME as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (AME)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (AME)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (AME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 48.75% over the last 100 days. PRN has the highest percent weighting of AME at 5.04%.

