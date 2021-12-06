AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

AMTEK, Inc. (AME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $139.14, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $139.14, representing a -3.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.55 and a 30.09% increase over the 52 week low of $106.96.

AME is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.16%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ame Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AME as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 15.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AME at 3.46%.

