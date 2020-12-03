AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

AMTEK, Inc. (AME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.02, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AME was $115.02, representing a -5.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.69 and a 109.81% increase over the 52 week low of $54.82.

AME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports AME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.25%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AME as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSET with an increase of 24.05% over the last 100 days. FTCS has the highest percent weighting of AME at 2.09%.

