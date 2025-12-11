Amtech Systems Rises 6% After Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Amtech Systems (ASYS) shares gained 5.6% during Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected bottom-line results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Amtech Systems reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents. The company had reported break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter was pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share.

Amtech Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.5%.

ASYS reported net revenues of $19.84 million, down 17.7% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.

Amtech Systems’ Q4 in Detail

Segment-wise, Amtech Systems’ Thermal Processing Solutions sales were $14.59 million, which contributed 73.5% to its top line, reflecting a decrease of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Amtech Systems’ Semiconductor Fabrication Solutions revenues came at $5.25 million (26.5% of the top line), down 34% from the prior-year quarter.

ASYS’ non-GAAP gross margin was 44.4%, which expanded 370 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.64 million, a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $0.8 million.

ASYS’ Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalent balances were $17.91 million, up from $15.56 million as of June 30, 2025.

ASYS Initiates Guidance for Q1

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ASYS expects revenues between $18 million and $20 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS’ first-quarter fiscal 2026 is pegged at $19 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 22.1%.

ASYS expects adjusted EBITDA margins to stay in the high single digits.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 2 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 6 cents per share.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ASYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Amphenol (APH) and Logitech International (LOGI) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Advanced Energy Industries, Amphenol and Logitech International sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to $6.23 per share over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 67.9%. Advanced Energy Industries shares have jumped 91.5% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings has moved upward by 7 cents to $3.29 per share in the past 30 days, calling for a year-over-year surge of 74.1%. Amphenol shares have soared 99.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Logitech International’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 2.4% to $5.61 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. Logitech International shares have surged 46.5% year to date.

