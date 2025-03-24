Amtech (ASYS) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Amtech Systems ASYS shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Amtech System is benefiting from its restructuring initiatives, cost optimization efforts, and growing demand for advanced packaging and AI infrastructure applications.



This provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $21.5 million, down 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Amtech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASYS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Amtech is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. STMicroelectronics STM, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $24.01. STM has returned -13.5% in the past month.

For STMicroelectronics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. This represents a change of -90.7% from what the company reported a year ago. STMicroelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.