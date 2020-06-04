AMTD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.42, changing hands as high as $43.86 per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMTD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.70 per share, with $53.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.37.

