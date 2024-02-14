AMTD Idea To Buyback Shares Worth Upto $20 Mln

(RTTNews) - Capital market company AMTD Idea Group (AMTD), authorized a program on Wednesday to repurchase its American Depository Shares or ordinary shares worth up to $20 million by the end of first quarter.

Currently, AMTD's stock is moving up 2.95 percent, to $1.75 over the previous close of $1.7 on the New York Stock Exchange.

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia.

