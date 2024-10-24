AMTD IDEA Group’s "The Last Dance" Moves Release Date

AMTD IDEA Group Class A (SG:HKB) has released an update.

AMTD IDEA Group has announced that the release date for their new movie, “The Last Dance,” will be moved up to November 9, 2024, following rave reviews from film festivals such as the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival and the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, produced in collaboration with Alibaba Pictures and Emperor Motion Pictures, has garnered significant attention, with actress Michelle Wai winning the prestigious Huading Award for her performance. This strategic shift aims to capitalize on the movie’s critical acclaim and offer audiences more time to enjoy the drama in theaters.

