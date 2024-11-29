AMTD IDEA Group’s Film Success with ‘The Last Dance’

AMTD IDEA Group Class A (SG:HKB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AMTD IDEA Group’s latest production, ‘The Last Dance,’ has made history by becoming one of the top three highest-grossing local films in Hong Kong, earning HK$100 million. The film has also received widespread acclaim internationally, particularly in Malaysia, the UK, and Singapore, with plans for further releases. This success highlights AMTD’s growing influence in the global film industry.

For further insights into SG:HKB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.