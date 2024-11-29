News & Insights

AMTD IDEA Group’s Film Success with ‘The Last Dance’

November 29, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

AMTD IDEA Group Class A (SG:HKB) has released an update.

AMTD IDEA Group’s latest production, ‘The Last Dance,’ has made history by becoming one of the top three highest-grossing local films in Hong Kong, earning HK$100 million. The film has also received widespread acclaim internationally, particularly in Malaysia, the UK, and Singapore, with plans for further releases. This success highlights AMTD’s growing influence in the global film industry.

