(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) shares are surging more than 289 percent on Tuesday morning continuing an uptrend after its debut on NYSE.

The Hong Kong-based digital platform provider was listed to NYSE on Friday raising $124.8 million through IPO.

Currently, shares are at $8.06, up 287.50 percent from the previous close of $2.08 on a volume of 81,955,146.

