AMTD IDEA Group Announces New Movie Release

October 28, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

AMTD IDEA Group Class A (SG:HKB) has released an update.

AMTD IDEA Group has announced the upcoming release of its new movie, ‘A Cover-up,’ set to premiere on November 16, 2024. The film, co-produced with Emperor Motion Pictures and Maoyan Entertainment, delves into themes of self-discovery and social challenges, featuring a star-studded cast from Mainland China. Directed by Yue Dong, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of human nature.

