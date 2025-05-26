AMTD Group Wins Legal Case Against Luxury Village LLC

(RTTNews) - AMTD Group Inc. and its subsidiary, The Generation Essentials Group or "TGE" under AMTD Digital, have successfully won a legal action against Luxury Village LLC and its director, Dimitri Vorontsov, for infringement and improper conduct related to the "L'OFFICIEL AMTD" brand.

Previously, AMTD obtained a Hong Kong court order instructing the infringers to halt unauthorized activities and relinquish domain names unlawfully using the "L'Officiel" brand. However, Luxury Village LLC continued to operate lofficiel.au improperly and published digital copies of the "L'Officiel Fashion Book" magazine, violating the court's ruling.

The latest legal victory reinforces AMTD's commitment to protecting its intellectual property and ensuring brand integrity in the fashion publishing industry.

AMTD said it has also successfully taken down other infringing domain names, as these are illicit attempts to exploit AMTD's international profile and growth.

